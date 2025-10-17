MOE urged to reinstate caning as a disciplinary measure

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has been urged to consider reinstating caning in schools nationwide as a disciplinary measure for students.

Debating on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026 at the policy stage, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) said the move should be implemented with proper procedures and guidelines, encompassing not only schools under MOE but also private schools.

“Caning has been effective in the past; during those times, we did not hear of cases like those occurring now,“ he said, adding that teachers assigned to administer caning should undergo psychological assessments to ensure students’ safety.

The former Finance Minister also advocated for funding to be allocated to schools for the installation of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to enhance safety in schools.

Meanwhile, Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) stated in her debate that implementing educational reform is essential for reducing administrative burdens, allowing teachers to focus on their primary role as educators.

To address this issue, she recommended that the MOE establish a Teacher Workload and School Safety Task Force to thoroughly examine the current issues, including the development of a unified national digital education system. Such a system would integrate reporting processes and eliminate redundancies among the MOE, State Education Departments, and District Education Offices.

“In reality, teachers today not only teach but also have to complete various digital reports, manage student welfare, handle audits, engage with the school community, and participate in numerous programmes and workshops.

“As a result, the time available to teach and understand students has been reduced, leading to increased stress among teachers,“ she said.

The Dewan Rakyat will reconvene next Wednesday after the Deepavali celebration on Monday.

Before adjourning the session, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul extended Deepavali greetings to Members of Parliament, parliamentary staff, and all Malaysians celebrating the festival. - Bernama