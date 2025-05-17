KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation both domestically and abroad, particularly in light of rising cases in neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Singapore.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said Malaysia remains vigilant despite recording a weekly average of around 600 cases, a figure that is still below the national alert threshold. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported this year.

“Thailand recorded 16,607 new cases and six deaths between May 4 and May 10, while Singapore reported an estimated 14,200 cases from April 27 to May 3, up from 11,100 the previous week, with 133 hospitalisations,” he said in a post on X today, citing reports from Bangkok Post and The Straits Times.

He said the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) has been alerted and is conducting continuous risk assessments to ensure readiness for any developments.

As of May 10, Malaysia had reported a total of 11,727 COVID-19 cases nationwide from Epidemiological Week (EW) 1 to EW19/2025, with the highest figures recorded in the early part of the year, according to the MOH’s Disease Control Division.

The peak occurred in EW1 with 960 cases, followed by 1,229 cases each in EW2 and EW3. Since then, numbers have steadily declined, reaching 210 cases in EW15. The average weekly count between EW16 and EW19 remained around 600 cases - still below the alert threshold.

COVID-19 continues to be a notifiable infectious disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342]. All public and private healthcare facilities are required to report cases in real time via the MOH’s e-Notification system, which supports early detection and rapid response to potential outbreaks.

Additionally, the ministry uses a ‘rumours surveillance’ system to detect unofficial reports from the public, media, and verified sources to strengthen its early warning capabilities.

The public is advised to maintain health precautions, seek treatment promptly if symptomatic, and protect high-risk individuals. Vulnerable groups are also encouraged to receive COVID-19 vaccination to reduce the risk of serious illness or death. Further information is available at www.moh.gov.my.