More flood evacuees in Selangor, Kedah, Perlis; Fewer in Pahang, Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang and Perak have recorded a drop in the number of flood evacuees but there has been an increase in Selangor, Kedah and Perlis, with the total number of people placed at the 15 temporary relief centres standing at 1,480 people compared to 2,570 last night.

The Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported that, as of 9 am today, the number of flood victims in PAHANG dropped from 363 people yesterday to 187 and that all of them are sheltering at one relief centre in Temerloh.

In PERAK, 553 evacuees are still housed at eight relief centres compared with 1,506 last night, involving the districts of Kerian, Hilir Perak and Perak Tengah.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims rose to 109 at one relief centre compared with 80 last night.

The number of flood victims in SELANGOR also increased a little from 152 last night to 160 people, who are all sheltering at three relief centres this morning, with PERLIS also recording a slight increase from 469 people to 471, who are placed at two relief centres.

Meanwhile, the Public Info Banjir website stated that the water levels of eight rivers have exceeded the danger level, with four in Sarawak, three in Selangor and one in Melaka.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning at 8.25 am today stating that thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds are expected to occur throughout Penang and Kedah (Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu) until 11 am today.