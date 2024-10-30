MTL preparation: Over 200 personnel participate in emergency disaster exercise

IPOH: A total of 214 rescue personnel including security forces and government agencies are involved in rural emergency disaster exercises in several locations around Ipoh to prepare for the upcoming Northeast Monsoon (MTL) period.

The two-day exercise, which began yesterday, involves the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Health Ministry and other government agencies.

Perak JBPM director Sayani Saidon said the exercise was conducted because the MTL is expected to start any time soon.

She said the objective of the exercise is to raise the level of preparedness of rescue agencies and other agencies exposed to any major accidents or disasters.

“Additionally, the exercise will also evaluate the capability and mobilisation of firefighting and rescue assets and equipment,“ she said when met by reporters during the exercise at Taman Rekreasi Kolam Sungai Pinji in Tanjung Rambutan here today.

The scenario during the exercise will depict continuous heavy rain over several days which will cause the Sultan Azlan Shah Dam in Hulu Kinta to “burst” due to rising water levels, resulting in “floods” in several villages.

The “floods” will result in the evacuation of 30 victims from several nearby villages by land and air to temporary relief centres by rescue agencies.

Additionally, the exercise is also being held at the Sungai Kinta water treatment plant involving 10 victims, who “inhaled” chlorine, and another 10 victims who got “lost” in Gunung Korbu.

Rescue teams delivered aid to victims as the roads were “cut off”.