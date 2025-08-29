National Day address fosters patriotism and honours past struggles, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the National Day ‘Amanat Perdana’ he will deliver tomorrow is a platform to honour past struggles, not merely a speech.

The Prime Minister said it is also a means to foster patriotism and strengthen the nation’s resolve for a more glorious future.

“Watch this address live on all local media channels. Let us enliven the celebration of our nation’s independence anniversary with the MADANI spirit and a truly independent soul!” he said in a Facebook post.

The ‘Amanat Perdana’ is scheduled to be delivered by the Prime Minister at 11 am tomorrow at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Selangor.

It will also be broadcast live on all major channels, including RTM, Media Prima, Astro Awani, Bernama TV, TVS, TV AlHijrah, as well as social media platforms such as Facebook Live.

The event is expected to draw more than 4,000 attendees, including civil servants from various agencies and departments, representatives of uniformed bodies, educators from schools and higher education institutions, students, youth, trade union representatives, entrepreneurs, cooperatives and small traders.

This year’s National Day celebration will be held at Dataran Putrajaya with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’. - Bernama