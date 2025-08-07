Negeri Sembilan NCID destroys RM6.7 million in drug-case evidence

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) destroyed drug-related evidence worth RM6.725 million today.

The evidence included 21,075 grammes of ecstasy pills valued at RM3.5 million.

Other items disposed of were 89,921 grammes of methamphetamine worth RM2.91 million.

Ketamine weighing 1277.34 grammes (RM105,468) and 5,428.9 grammes of heroin (RM58,722) were also destroyed.

Additionally, 33.46 grammes of vape liquid (RM33,470) were disposed of.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the destruction involved completed cases from 2001 to July 2025.

He stated that the evidence was stored in the state’s narcotics case evidence store.

A total of 2,076 investigation papers were linked to the disposed items.

Ahmad Dzaffir also revealed that the NCID arrested 4,713 individuals in the first seven months of 2025.

Among those arrested were 2,734 drug addicts and 1,313 individuals for drug possession.

Another 664 suspects were detained for drug trafficking.

Asset seizures during this period amounted to RM6.534 million.

**TAIPING:** In a separate operation, Taiping police destroyed evidence from criminal cases worth RM355,292.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the items were linked to 40 completed investigation papers.

The cases involved gambling, bitcoin, fireworks, and contraband from 2011 to 2025.

Seized items included 427 bitcoin mining rigs worth RM106,750.

Other destroyed evidence comprised cigarettes valued at over RM280,000.

Alcohol worth RM1,753.55 and gambling equipment worth RM10,000 were also disposed of. - Bernama