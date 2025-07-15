Negeri Sembilan proposes water tariff review to enhance supply efficiency

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has submitted a proposal to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) for a water tariff review, aiming to resolve supply challenges and enhance service efficiency.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who also chairs Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (SAINS), stated that the move is necessary to fund maintenance and upgrades for aging water infrastructure.

“SAINS allocates up to RM20 million annually for the upgrading and replacement of old pipelines. We also plan to refurbish existing water tanks and repair those that are no longer functioning,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new AEON Seremban 2 Shopping Centre.

SPAN confirmed receiving similar applications from water operators in nine other states, including Penang, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, and Pahang.

The proposals are currently under evaluation. – Bernama