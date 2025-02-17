SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) has identified several initiatives to overcome the issue of student density, following the increase in the enrolment of Year One and Form One students, especially in Selangor and Johor.

MOE director-general Azman Adnan said to address the issue of student density, the methods taken included building new schools, building cabin buildings and dispersing students to nearby schools.

“This year, two new schools have been operating in Selangor while the rest will operate in stages this year. MOE is also building cabin buildings in schools where necessary, as the construction of the cabins did not take long, only three months.

“The third step is the dispersal of densely populated schools to nearby schools, from time to time we will look at the need for improvement to ensure that the issue of densely populated schools can be addressed properly,“ he told reporters after launching the Handover of 1 Million Recycled Textbooks Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Seri Pagi, here today.

Azman said, for example, the construction of cabin buildings at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cyberjaya in Selangor was among the successful efforts to overcome the issue of student density at the school.

“In Negeri Sembilan, there is no issue of student density, so far it involves Selangor and Johor, usually in large housing estates and industrial areas,“ he said.

The media yesterday reported that 17 new schools are expected to start operating this year, eight of which are primary schools while the other nine are secondary schools.