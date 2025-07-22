New SOPs for community service enforcement by local authorities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Local Government Department (JKT) will introduce standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guide local authorities (PBTs) in enforcing court-ordered community service sentences for littering offenders.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the move following the passage of the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat.

Nga stressed the importance of capacity building for PBT officers, particularly when handling young offenders.

“They must fully understand not only the provisions under the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171) but also the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), which has been taken into account in the ministry’s implementation plan to ensure effective legal enforcement,” he said during the debate.

The Bill, passed by a majority voice vote, introduces a new Subsection 104A(1), allowing courts to mandate up to 12 hours of community service for by-law violators alongside fines.

Subsection 104A(3) authorises PBT officers to set the time and location for the service, while Subsection 104A(8) ensures that offenders under 18 are treated under Act 611 provisions.

To strengthen enforcement, the ministry plans to increase the number of authorised PBT officers and improve inter-agency collaboration.

“Modern technology and efficient resource management will also be prioritised,” Nga added.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes tomorrow. - Bernama