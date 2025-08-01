New strategies to ease Bangsar traffic congestion announced

KUALA LUMPUR: Short- and long-term strategies to alleviate chronic traffic congestion along Jalan Bangsar are now in the works following discussions between Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and property developers.

The meeting took place at the Parliament building yesterday.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, shared updates on Facebook today, highlighting the rapid development in Bangsar.

He stressed that every new project must be carefully planned to balance public benefit with the well-being of residents.

“With strong commitment from all parties, we can find solutions that not only effectively reduce traffic congestion but also maintain Bangsar as a well-organised, comfortable, and livable area,” he said.

The minister’s statement comes amid growing concerns from residents and commuters over worsening traffic conditions in the area.

The collaboration between government agencies and developers signals a proactive approach to urban planning and infrastructure management. - Bernama