NIISe immigration system trial begins at Johor checkpoints from Sept 22

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry will commence trial operations of the National Integrated Immigration System at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar and Bangunan Sultan Iskandar in Johor starting Monday.

This initial testing phase will run from September 22 until February 28 next year at these major land border crossings.

The ministry confirmed the trial will expand to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2 alongside airports in Bayan Lepas, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu during the same period.

Existing QR code systems and the MyBorderPass application will remain operational for immigration clearance throughout the testing period.

Authorities encourage both local citizens and foreign visitors to download the MyNIISe application for entry and exit procedures at activated checkpoints.

Travellers must still present valid passports or travel documents for immigration clearance through the new system as required by the Immigration Act 1959/63.

This accelerated implementation represents a key government reform initiative originally scheduled for March 2026.

The NIISe system will eventually replace current QR code technology to enhance automated security checks at all national entry points.

The MyNIISe application is currently available for download on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery platforms. – Bernama