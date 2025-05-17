No no-fly zones during ASEAN Summit - CAAM

KUALA LUMPUR: No no-fly zones for aircraft have been declared at the location of the ASEAN Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said that any existing restrictions or flight bans remain in force only in areas officially gazetted and announced through Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) documents and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).

“All parties are advised to refer to these official sources to ensure compliance with current aviation regulations,” he said when contacted today.

He said that using drones in the vicinity of KLCC is also permitted throughout the summit.

Norazman said CAAM works closely with security agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), to monitor, manage, and coordinate flight activities in the interest of public safety and security.

“This collaboration is important not only in the context of airspace control, but also in ensuring that every flight operating in Malaysia complies with the stipulated safety regulations,” he said.