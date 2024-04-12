No reports yet on MyKad data sale claims, say police

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman has stated that no reports have been lodged in relation to allegations that MyKad data is being sold on the dark web.

The claims were made by a Singaporean IT company in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ: MyKad data belonging to 17 million Malaysians allegedly leaked on dark web

According to New Straits Times, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa addressed the matter, saying the police are actively monitoring the situation to verify the allegations.

“We confirm that as of now, no police report has been lodged on allegations made by a Singaporean-based IT company via a tweet on X on the sale of MyKad data of Malaysians on the darkweb,“ he was quoted as saying.

More to come.