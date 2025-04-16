KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled two major drug syndicates and a clandestine processing lab under Op Kenari 1.0, seizing drugs worth RM6 million in operations across Kedah and Penang.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said 13 men and a woman, all Chinese nationals aged between 30 and 50, were arrested during the operation which began on April 9 and concluded today.

Among the drugs seized were 199.8kg of syabu, 10.21kg of Erimin 5 pills, 8.6kg of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder, 2.6kg of ecstasy pills or powder, 1.43kg of cannabis, 43.2kg of chemical substances, and 12.1kg of heroin.

Police also confiscated 110 vape liquid cartridges, 67 bottles of vape liquid, drug-processing equipment, a pistol and 61 live bullets. The estimated value of the drug haul was RM3.13 million, with assets worth RM199,520 also seized.

Razarudin said further action was taken across four districts in Kedah - Kuala Muda, Pendang, Kota Setar, and Pokok Sena, resulting in the arrest of 41 individuals, including a Thai national and a local woman, aged between 20 and 58.

In these follow-up operations, police seized 86.52g of heroin, 695g of ketamine, 26.69g of syabu and 5.95g of yaba pills, valued at RM40,000.

In a separate raid in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) together with the Penang NCID arrested a 37-year-old man of Siamese descent.

The raid led to the seizure of 16.22kg of MDMA, 235g of ketamine, 831 ecstasy pills, 180 Erimin 5 pills, 11.24g of cannabis and seven vape cartridges, with drugs estimated at RM2.8 million. Authorities also confiscated jewellery and cash worth RM8,500.

In total, 56 individuals were arrested, including two women. Police also seized three cars, eight motorcycles, jewellery and cash - with total assets worth RM208,000.

Out of those detained, 50 tested positive for various drugs including methamphetamine, amphetamine, ketamine, morphine, and benzodiazepines. Background checks revealed that 47 of them had prior criminal records involving drug offences, firearms, murder, robbery, assault, gambling, and offences under the Prevention of Crime Act and the Moneylenders Act.

“All suspects have been remanded for investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Special Preventive Measures Act 1985 and the Forfeiture of Property Act 1988,” Razarudin said.

He added that efforts are ongoing to track down remaining syndicate members, including a police personnel identified during the course of the investigation. Action will be taken under relevant preventive laws.

Razarudin said Op Kenari was launched not only to disrupt drug syndicates but also to combat the growing problem of drug abuse, particularly in Kedah’s Pendang district.