Ops Naga detains 627 foreign vessels, collects RM146 million

KUANTAN: The integrated Ops Naga has resulted in the detention of 627 foreign fishing vessels since its launch in May 2019 up to August this year.

This operation has generated 146 million ringgit from forfeitures, fines, and auction proceeds.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency acting deputy director-general (Operations) Maritime Rear Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the achievement reflects the effectiveness of the integrated operation.

He stated that the joint efforts of multiple agencies have been crucial in safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty and protecting valuable marine economic resources.

“The intrusion of foreign fishing vessels, particularly in the South China Sea, poses a serious threat to national sovereignty and security,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zawawi added that these intrusions also adversely affect the livelihoods of people who depend on marine resources.

“The sea does not have physical boundaries like land, so intrusions are bound to occur,” he noted.

He emphasised that strong cooperation and high preparedness among all parties can ensure national waters remain safe and well protected.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zawawi expressed satisfaction over the first-ever Tabletop Exercise conducted with the involvement of all departments and agencies.

This exercise included operational and support teams to strengthen Ops Naga’s operations.

“The implementation of Tabletop Exercise in Op Naga aims to identify constraints and challenges that may arise in real-life field situations,” he explained.

He said it also ensures readiness and operational effectiveness, along with preventive and procedural improvement measures.

Op Naga involved 17 agencies, comprising operational teams from the MMEA, Marine Police Force, and Royal Malaysia Police Air Wing.

Other operational teams include the Fisheries Department and the Customs Department.

Support teams include the Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, and Marine Department.

Further support comes from the Immigration Department and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Also involved are the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia.

Additional participating agencies are the Prisons Department, Sarawak Fisheries Department, and Sabah Fisheries Department.

The Sabah Ports and Harbours Department and Sabah Parks complete the list of agencies involved in the operation. – Bernama