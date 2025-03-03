KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf disclosed that 35,368 scam cases were recorded last year, resulting in RM1.6 billion in financial losses.

He noted that the statistics represented 84.5 percent of the 41,701 commercial crime cases reported during that period.

“In perspective, there was a three percent rise in the number of scams recorded in 2024, compared to 34,495 in 2023.

“The more alarming concern is the sharp 29 percent increase in financial losses in 2024, compared to the RM1.2 billion recorded in 2023,“ he said at the Bank Heroes Recognition Event #JanganKenaScam 2025 in Taman Tun Dr Ismail today.

Ramli said the statistics reflect not only the financial impact but also the profound psychological toll on victims, who often feel trapped, humiliated, and overwhelmed by stress.

Ramli said that ranging from fraudulent phone calls and scam messages to fake investment schemes promising high returns, scams have increasingly evolved into a serious menace.

“Raising awareness about scams is essential for safeguarding ourselves and our families from falling victim to such crimes,“ he emphasised.

He said that collaboration led to 24,388 raids nationwide last year, resulting in the arrest of 25,829 individuals suspected of involvement in commercial crimes, including scams, with 16,813 cases successfully prosecuted in court.

However, Ramli stressed that the efforts of Polis Diraja Malaysia and banks alone were not sufficient, urging the public to remain vigilant with sound banking practices and share knowledge on scam prevention within their communities.

“The prevention of commercial crime is not just an initiative, but a collective responsibility. By fostering a culture of awareness, we can create a more secure environment for all,“ he said.

He added that from 2023 to 2024, the banking industry successfully intercepted and blocked suspicious and fraudulent online transactions totaling over RM780 million.

Earlier, 67 bank staff were recognised for safeguarding customers from scams, collectively preventing fraudulent transactions worth approximately RM12.4 million last year.