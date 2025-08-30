Pahang allocates RM2.5 million for student exercise and reference books

PEKAN: The Pahang government has allocated 2.5 million ringgit to supply exercise and reference books to 23,784 secondary school students across the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the facility was made available to students taking the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia, and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia examinations this year.

He stated that the initiative had been realised through the Makmur Pahang Buku Rujukan dan Buku Latihan programme, demonstrating the state government’s commitment to making education a key pillar of human development.

“We are launching this initiative for the first time, and we believe that students need assistance, as not everyone can afford books, and some have to borrow them,“ he told reporters after officiating the programme at Dewan Perdana, Sekolah Menengah Sains Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah.

Wan Rosdy confirmed plans to continue this programme every year since the books provide great support for student learning at school.

He mentioned that the books provided so far covered four main subjects, namely Bahasa Melayu, English, Mathematics, and Science.

When asked about claims of high bullying cases in Pahang, he stated that the information had been found to be inaccurate after being referred to the Pahang State Education director.

He added that if any bullying cases were reported, action would definitely be taken. – Bernama