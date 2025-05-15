KUALA LUMPUR: The husband of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh was arrested this morning in connection with her abduction in the federal capital last month.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Isa said the suspect was taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for a remand application, but it was rejected.

“At present, the suspect remains in custody to assist with the ongoing investigation into the recent abduction case,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi previously stated that police may record statements from Ling’s three children as well as several other individuals in Singapore to assist in the investigation.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya in an e-hailing car.

Police received a report regarding her disappearance at 3.02 pm the same day.

