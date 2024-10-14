Parliament: Govt backbenchers allowed more questions for oral answers

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today allowed more questions to be asked by government backbenchers in the top 10 positions for the oral question and answer session.

He said this followed a request by the Government Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) to allow more questions from the government backbenchers since there are more backbenchers than opposition members in the House.

“There are 93 government backbenchers and 75 opposition members in this Dewan Rakyat. The Standing Orders do not specify any conditions regarding the order of questions for oral answers.

“From the Third Meeting of the 15th Parliament, under Standing Order 100, I will allow more questions for oral answers from government backbenchers in the top 10 position of the question order,“ he said.

He emphasised that the decision was not meant to limit the voice of any party as he would review the ruling from time to time.

However, some opposition members, including Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota), requested Johari to reconsider the ruling because no prior discussion was held with the opposition.

“For now) I will maintain my decision, but I will reconsider whether to change it or not,“ said Johari.

Meanwhile, Johari reminded members of the House to undergo a health check-up by Nov 11 to assess their health early and facilitate preventive measures.

To promote a healthier lifestyle, Johari said, a sugar-free day will be implemented in Parliament every Wednesday.

He also highlighted that the Malaysian Parliament has initiated a solar energy installation project, the Solar Photovoltaic System, as part of its commitment to supporting renewable energy policies.

“The Malaysian Parliament is one of the first in the world to maximise the use of solar energy, with a peak capacity of 1.5 megawatts, as part of its transition to a more sustainable energy source,“ he said.

He also told the August House that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has given his consent for 19 laws passed by Parliament.

The laws include the Customs Act (Amendment) 2024, the Excise Act (Amendment) 2024, the Free Zone Act (Amendment) 2024, the Sales Tax Act (Amendment) 2024, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Dissolution) Act 2024, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (Amendment) Act 2024.