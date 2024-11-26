PETALING JAYA: A part-time pastor was charged at the Kuala Lumpur magistrate’s court today with murdering his mother before stuffing her body in a freezer for the past three years.

N. Deanesh, 53, was charged with intentionally causing the death of his mother, Catherine Daniel, 77, at a house in Taman OUG, Brickfields between March 21 and March 26, 2021.

ALSO READ: Man who murdered mother, stored remains in freezer to be charged tomorrow - police

The man was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for between 30 and 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

No confession recorded as murder case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

“Understood,“ said the accused, who was in a wheelchair, when the charge was read out before magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @Mohamad Saim.

According to Berita Harian, The court then set February 7 for mention of the case pending the autopsy, medical and DNA test results.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal while the accused was unrepresented.

ALSO READ: Body found in freezer: Taman OUG residents describe suspect as reclusive

The media previously reported that a man in his 50s is believed to have killed his mother and stored her body in a freezer at his home in Taman OUG, here.

The suspect’s actions were uncovered after his home was searched by police who received a call from the man at about 9am on November 12.

It is understood that the suspect called the emergency line because he was unwell and the team that arrived was informed that his mother’s body was stored in a freezer.

The suspect claims to have murdered the woman at her home in March 2021.

Police confirmed that the man is believed to have punched his biological mother in the chest to death before stuffing her body in a freezer at his home for the past three years.

ALSO READ: Body in freezer case: Suspect remanded for seven days

Taman OUG body in freezer case: Chest injuries cause of death - police

Police say more time needed for autopsy of body found in freezer