PETALING JAYA: A woman in her 80s whose body was found stored in a freezer for three years had died from chest injuries, according to early findings from a post-mortem.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Isa stated: “Chest injuries due to blunt trauma” were found during the post-mortem examination.

“We have recorded statements from nine people so far and are still waiting for the full post-mortem investigation report,” he was quoted as saying by FMT.

The woman’s remains were handed over to her husband this morning.

Her 53-year-old son, the prime suspect in the case, was recently discharged from the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

He is currently being held at the Brickfields district police headquarters, where he will remain until his remand ends on November 26.

Prior to his detention, the son had been assessed for mental health issues.

Reports indicate that the son allegedly beat his mother to death in March 2021, wrapping her body in towels and plastic bags before storing it in the freezer.

The body was discovered on November 12 when the suspect called the police to surrender himself after his savings ran out and his health deteriorated.

