PDRM appoints new state police chiefs in major reshuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) announces the appointment of five new state chiefs and transfers of several senior officers effective Aug 18.

PDRM secretary, Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah said the transfers involved Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (administration) Datuk Ts Azizee Ismail who was appointed as Penang police chief, with the rank of acting CP.

He said Kuala Lumpur Police College commandant Datuk Pahlawan Shazeli Datuk Kahar was appointed as Selangor police chief with the rank of acting CP.

“Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department deputy director (intelligence/operations) Datuk Fadil Marsus was appointed as Kuala Lumpur police chief while Kedah deputy police chief DCP Adzli Abu Shah was appointed as the new Kedah police chief, both with the rank of acting CP.

“Apart from that, Bukit Aman Management deputy director (service/position) DCP Ab Rahaman Arsad was appointed as Johor police chief with the rank of acting CP,” he said in a statement today.

Kamaruzaman said PDRM also transferred 18 other senior officers, including Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat head of Licensing (Firearms License) Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi who was appointed as Bukit Aman Management deputy director (service/position) with the rank of acting DCP.

In addition, Bukit Aman Management (Administration) principal assistant director Datuk Mohd Sukri Kaman was appointed as the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department deputy director (intelligence/operations) with the rank of acting DCP.

“GOF Sarawak Brigade commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang has been appointed as the commandant of Kuala Lumpur Police College with the rank of acting DCP.

“Perlis deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin has been appointed as the deputy Kedah police chief while Sarawak Special Branch chief SAC Mohd Taufik Toh Abdullah has been appointed as the principal assistant director E6 of the Bukit Aman Special Branch with both of them as acting DCP,” he said.

In addition, Kamaruzaman said Kuala Lumpur management department chief SAC Suffian Sulaiman has been appointed as the new Terengganu deputy police chief. - Bernama