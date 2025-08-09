Penang aims for RM156 bln GDP by 2030 with digital economy plan

GEORGE TOWN: Penang aims to boost its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from RM116 billion in 2023 to RM156 billion by 2030 under the newly launched Digital Economy Master Plan (DEMP) 2025-2030.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the plan targets raising the digital economy’s contribution to 35 per cent of Penang’s GDP by 2030.

The state also aims to attract RM20 billion in digital investments, including in integrated circuit design, and RM130 billion in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Zairil added that the plan includes socio-economic goals such as increasing median household income by 17 per cent to RM7,700 by 2030.

It also seeks to create 50,000 new digital jobs and upskill 30 per cent of the workforce.

“The Penang DEMP 2025-2030 is not just a document, it is a blueprint for action, a call to build a connected, competitive and inclusive digital Penang,” he said.

The plan aims to transform civil service delivery, increase digital-ready businesses, and position Penang as a hub for emerging technologies.

Other targets include reducing energy intensity by 25 per cent and increasing renewable energy usage to 10 per cent by 2030.

Zairil noted that the DEMP is structured around four strategic pillars: Digital Government, Digital Economy, Digital Society, and Digital Foundation.

These pillars are supported by 16 initiatives to ensure Penang achieves its vision and strategic goals.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the DEMP serves as a long-term roadmap to position Penang as a digital-first economy.

He emphasised the plan’s focus on innovation, infrastructure, talent development, and inclusive digital access.

“The digital economy plays a vital role in our economic resilience, contributing significantly to our services sector, which adds up to 50 per cent of the state’s GDP annually,” Chow said.

He added that the plan includes strategies to empower mature workers and senior citizens through accessible digital tools and skilling programmes.

Chow also highlighted the success of the previous Digital Transformation Master Plan (DTMP) 1.0, with over 60 per cent of initiatives completed or ongoing.

The DEMP 2025-2030 represents a commitment to advancing Penang’s digital ecosystem through collaboration between state and federal governments, industry players, and technology leaders. - Bernama