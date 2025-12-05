BUTTERWORTH: Penang has become the first state in Malaysia to establish the Penang Halal Industry Development Council (MPIHPP), a move aimed at strengthening the halal industry for sustainable and progressive growth.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the establishment of the MPIHPP reflected the state government’s commitment to positioning Penang as a key hub for the production, processing and export of halal products to ASEAN and global markets.

He added that Penang was also the only state to conduct medical device audits in accordance with all nine Malaysian Halal Certification Schemes (SPHM).

“The establishment of the MPIHPP is a strategic move in line with national policies, including the Malaysian Halal Policy and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP 2030), which play a role in strengthening halal governance in a systematic, transparent and integrated manner.

“It also expands the cooperation between government agencies, industry players, communities and higher education institutions while driving economic growth through the development of an inclusive, high-impact and export-oriented halal sector,” he said at the MPIHPP launching ceremony here today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH) chairman.

Elaborating further, Chow said the establishment of Penang Halal International (PHI) under Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI) played a key role in developing the halal industry through certification, strengthening small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and attracting halal investments locally and internationally.

He said the synergy between CMI and PHI formed a strong foundation for the resilience and competitiveness of Penang’s halal sector, and the collaboration would continue to be leveraged through the MPIHPP platform.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, who is also the MPIHPP chairman, said the establishment of the council was approved at the State Executive Council (MMK) meeting on Jan 22.

He said the MPIHPP was set up to coordinate the efforts of agencies in the comprehensive development of the halal industry in Penang.

Mohamad said as of last April, Penang had 870 active companies with SPHM halal certificates across various sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, logistics, slaughterhouses, and medical devices.

“SPHM enables Bumiputera entrepreneurs to compete more effectively on the global stage and improve their socio-economic well-being.

“The state government will continue to support initiatives such as capacity-building programmes for SMEs to obtain halal certification and match halal businesses with international industry leaders,” he said.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between the Penang Regional Development Authority (PERDA) and PHI was held, with the aim of establishing cooperation and exploring opportunities to develop, support, and strengthen entrepreneur development programmes via halal certification.