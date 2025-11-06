GEORGE TOWN: A total of 600 delegates from 30 countries are expected to attend The Rise 15th Global Summit for Tamil Entrepreneurs and Professionals at the PICCA Convention Centre, Butterworth, from August 15 to 17.

Penang Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said the summit, organised by the Development of Human Resources for Rural Areas (DHRRA) Malaysia in collaboration with the state government, is aimed at strengthening the network of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals in Malaysia and globally.

“We expect delegates from the United States, India, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom and Indonesia to attend this conference, which will be held in Penang for the first time,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, DHRRA Malaysia president Datuk S. Saravanan said this year’s conference, themed ‘Vaa Tamizha’, will focus on several key areas including business opportunities; human capital development and job creation; technology sharing and digital innovation; investment opportunities; tourism and business domains.

As a business and investment matchmaking platform, he said the conference – which will be conducted in Tamil – will also highlight 15 main sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, retail, healthcare, education, real estate, transportation and media.

“Therefore, we invite the entire business community, professionals, investors, as well as government and private sectors to take part in this summit by registering at https://tamilrise.org/summit/ to build a more inclusive future for the Indian community and Malaysia as a whole,” he said.

The Rise, a global platform established to strengthen Tamil entrepreneurial and professional networks, now has an active presence in nearly 40 countries and has held 14 editions of the summit in various countries including India, United Kingdom, Dubai, Oman and the United States since its inception in 2018.