Perai electrical cable godown razed

BUTTERWORTH: A warehouse storing electrical cables in Taman Inderawasih, Perai here was destroyed in a fire yesterday and after 12 hours of complete extinguishing operations, the fire department is still carrying out the operation today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director John Sagun Francis said JBPM received a call informing them of the fire at 6.59 pm yesterday and the first fire engine from the Perai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) rushed to the location.

“The fire has engulfed a 2,400 square foot electrical cable warehouse and when the fire brigade arrived the fire was already raging with 90 per cent of the two-storey building destroyed.

“The fire was brought under control at 7.59 pm but the follow-up effort was still being carried out at the location until 8.30 am due to the rubble of the floor and roof of the building,“ he said in a statement today.

He said there were no casualties in the fire and the extinguishing operation was carried out by more than 100 officers and firefighters from the Jalan Perak, Bandar Perda, Sungai Bakap and Butterworth Fire Departments and was assisted by 11 volunteer fire brigades.