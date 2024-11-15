Petaling Street, Jalan Pudu experiencing rising water levels due to heavy downpour

PETALING JAYA: Several areas in Kuala Lumpur have been reported to be experiencing rising floodwaters due to heavy rainfall this afternoon.

According to a statement posted by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), areas such as Jalan Pudu and Jalan Sultan (Petaling Street) are among the affected locations.

“DBKL personnel are monitoring the situation, with areas such as Jalan Pudu and Jalan Sultan (Petaling Street) reported to be experiencing rising water levels.”

However DBKL clarified that as of 2.45pm, water levels in the city’s main rivers remained within normal and controlled limits.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution and stay vigilant,“ the statement said.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to affect nearly all states in the Peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, until 5pm today (Nov 15).