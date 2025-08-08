PM Anwar calls for ASEAN unity amid geopolitical challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of ASEAN unity as the region faces rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

Speaking on ASEAN’s 58th anniversary, Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s commitment as this year’s ASEAN Chair during a critical period of global transformation.

“58 years ago, ASEAN was founded with a simple but enduring purpose - to keep the peace, to build trust, and to foster cooperation among neighbours,” Anwar said in a video posted on Facebook.

He noted that ASEAN’s relevance depends on its ability to coordinate effectively and safeguard shared interests in the coming years.

From digitalisation to decarbonisation, Anwar urged ASEAN nations to invest in skills, infrastructure, and institutional capacity to adapt and thrive.

ASEAN, with a combined GDP nearing USD4 trillion and over 670 million people, could become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030.

However, Anwar cautioned that growth must be inclusive, sustainable, and widely shared to ensure long-term stability.

“That is the focus of Malaysia’s Chairmanship and that is the legacy we hope to pass on to the Philippines when they assume the Chair in 2026,” he added.

He welcomed Timor-Leste’s progress toward becoming ASEAN’s 11th member, which would complete the bloc’s representation of Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN Vision 2045 outlines long-term goals for a resilient, innovative, and people-centred region.

“It is a forward-looking document but its success depends on actions we take now,” Anwar said, highlighting regional connectivity and food security.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to ASEAN Centrality, stressing the need for constructive dialogue on issues like Myanmar.

While acknowledging ASEAN’s progress, he noted that significant challenges remain ahead.

“What will carry us forward in strength and conviction is the same approach that built this community in the first place - strategic foresight, mutual respect and trust, and a commitment to work together,” he said.

Anwar concluded by wishing ASEAN citizens a meaningful 58th ASEAN Day, hoping for deeper cooperation and enduring unity. - Bernama