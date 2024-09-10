PM Anwar mingles with delegates at dinner during ASEAN Summit in Laos

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took some time to mingle with the Malaysian delegation during a dinner event amidst a packed schedule of meetings and bilateral discussions in conjunction with the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits.

The dinner, held at the residence of Malaysia’s Ambassador to Laos, Edy Irwan, began at 8.30 pm, right after the Prime Minister had a meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz were also present at the dinner with the Prime Minister.

In addition, around 50 personnel from various ministries and Malaysian media covering the summit were also celebrated at the event.

The menu included banana fritters, potato curry puffs, salted egg squid, grilled fish, Nyonya kuih, and teh tarik.

Anwar, who arrived in Vientiane on Tuesday night, will also attend the ASEAN Plus One Summit between ASEAN and its seven Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States, and Canada, as well as the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the East Asia Summit, and the ASEAN-United Nations Summit.

ASEAN leaders and other dialogue partners, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will also attend these summits.

The summit will conclude on Oct 11, with Laos handing over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia during the closing ceremony.

According to Wisma Putra, Anwar is scheduled to deliver a speech outlining Malaysia’s vision as the ASEAN Chair at the event, and Malaysia will officially assume the Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025.