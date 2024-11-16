PM Anwar to undertake working visit to Brazil for G20 Summit

LIMA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Nov 16 to 19 to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Summit 2024.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement, said the Prime Minister’s attendance at the G20 Leaders’ Summit is at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, highlighting Malaysia’s friendly diplomatic relations with Brazil.

It also highlights Malaysia’s active engagement in sustainability and global governance reform efforts.

Under Brazil’s Presidency, Malaysia has been participating in two significant G20 initiatives, namely the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) and the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy (GIB).

During the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Prime Minister will deliver National Statements on “Fight Against Hunger and Poverty” and “Reform of Global Governance Institutions” sessions.

Anwar is also scheduled to meet with leaders of G20 countries to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern, the statement read.

In the course of his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the Brazilian President for a bilateral meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Brazil, including in the areas of trade and investment as well as the semiconductor industry, and to renew the ties of friendship between the two countries.

They will also exchange views on developments in various regional and multilateral fora, including ASEAN, BRICS and G20, said the ministry.

Anwar will also engage captains of industry in Brazil in a roundtable session to promote business opportunities, especially in the oil and gas sector and digital technology.

The Prime Minister’s participation at the G20 Leaders’ Summit underscores Malaysia’s commitment to advance economic cooperation, foster shared prosperity, promote inclusive development and advocate global governance reforms.

The working visit also provides opportunities for cooperation between Malaysia and Brazil, as Malaysia takes over the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, and Brazil as the BRICS Chair in the same year.

These undertakings will further solidify the friendly relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Brazil.