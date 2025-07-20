PM Anwar urges Muslims to safeguard Islamic scholarship legacy

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Muslims to uphold the legacy of Islamic scholarship and strengthen ties between religious scholars (ulama) and leaders (umara) to navigate modern challenges, including artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation.

He stressed that technological progress must be grounded in ethics, values, and religious understanding, which have long been the foundation of Muslim strength. “If we do not move in tandem and lack strong enlightenment, there is no guarantee of security,“ he said during the ‘Malaysia Bermunajat 2025’ programme at the Putra Mosque, yesterday.

Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s leadership in AI development but warned against adopting Western systems without ethical foundations. “Without values, we become mere consumers,“ he added. The event, themed ‘Uniting the Ummah Through Supplication and Knowledge,‘ aimed to promote supplication (munajat) and knowledge as pillars of unity under Malaysia MADANI.

The Prime Minister also praised pondok institutions for preserving Islamic faith and culture during colonialism. “Had there been no pondok schools, we might have lost our religious identity,“ he said. He encouraged pondok students to embrace modern education, including TVET and AI, while staying rooted in Islamic teachings.

Anwar called for a revival of Islamic knowledge in Quranic studies, hadith, fiqh, and governance to maintain historical and cultural identity. He noted Malaysia’s role in uniting global ulama to guide the ummah with wisdom and respect.

The event featured Pakistani scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who emphasised spiritual connection and community responsibility. - Bernama