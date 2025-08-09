PM Anwar visits Amir Raja Lawak, presents donation in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited popular comedian Mohammad Amirullah Azmi, known as Amir Raja Lawak, at his shop near Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

The visit lasted about 30 minutes and was joined by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Anwar expressed concern for Amir’s father, who is undergoing colon cancer treatment at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian.

As a gesture of support, Anwar and Mohd Nassuruddin presented a cash donation to Amir.

The meeting followed Amir’s Facebook post expressing his wish to meet the Prime Minister.

Amir shared his gratitude, stating he was deeply moved by Anwar’s visit.

He revealed that he had posted on Facebook knowing Anwar would attend the MADANI Rakyat Programme nearby.

Amir initially doubted the Prime Minister would be aware of his personal struggles.

He was later informed by Anwar’s political secretary, Datuk Farhan Fauzi, about the planned visit.

Amir expressed surprise at the presence of other senior leaders alongside the Prime Minister. - Bernama