PM launches East Klang Valley Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the opening of Section 1 of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE), a 24km link between Sungai Long and Ampang finally realised after years of setbacks.

Speaking at the launch held at the Ampang Toll Plaza yesterday, Anwar acknowledged the project’s delays since works began in 2019.

Initially targeted for completion in 2021, the project faced repeated disruptions due to environmental challenges, financial hurdles and the Covid-19 pandemic, before being completed this year.

Anwar said major infrastructure projects must be completed without unnecessary delays as traffic congestion in the Klang Valley had become “unbearable” and required urgent solutions.

“This is not just about a highway but about the daily lives of Malaysians. Traffic jams have trapped people for too long. That is why projects like this must be accelerated.”

To mark the occasion, Anwar announced that toll on the EKVE would be free for one month, from 6am on Aug 30 until 11.59pm on Sept 29.

He said the initiative was part of the government’s commitment to ease the public’s burden while celebrating Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi described the EKVE as a major milestone in enhancing road connectivity across the Klang Valley.

“The EKVE forms part of the Kuala Lumpur Outer Ring Road system and will provide an alternative route connecting Sungai Long, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Hulu Langat and Ampang without forcing motorists into the city centre.”