BALING: Eight men aged between 25 and 35 have been detained to assist in investigations into several motorcycle fire incidents in Kupang here since December.

Baling District Police cewahief Supt Azmi Mokhtar said investigations conducted jointly with the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) revealed elements of foul play in the incidents.

“All reported fires began with motorcycles catching fire around 3.30 am before spreading to houses and cars.

“Following an operation after the incidents, eight suspects have been detained to assist with investigations,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that one of the suspects was found to be involved in a burglary, which led to the recovery of mosque donation box funds.

Azmi said that the other seven suspects were detained under Section 15(1), Section 39A, and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

However, none of the suspects have admitted involvement in the fires so far.

He further explained that an investigation paper had been opened, and police were still pursuing the suspected mastermind behind the incidents.

Azmi noted that nine reports of fires were lodged between Dec 24 last year and Jan 2.

“The modus operandi was consistent, with fires starting from motorcycles and spreading to cars and victims’ homes,“ he said.

Previously, media reports highlighted motorcycle fires at several locations in Kupang since late December last year.