Police dismiss kidnap claims in Kajang, track couple involved in viral incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking a married couple and the owner of a vehicle seen in a viral video that allegedly showed a kidnap in progress at Jalan Zamrud Utama in Kajang at 10.30 am today.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said initial investigation showed that so far no police report had surfaced from any party related to the incident but dismissed the allegation on social media that it was a kidnap.

“According to information we received, there was a witness to this incident who heard one party in the couple saying that the public should not interfere in their affairs as husband and wife, and then left.

“However, action has been taken to track down the owner of the vehicle and the couple and police will investigate further to get to the bottom of the incident,“ he said in a statement today.

Anyone with related information can contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Suresh at 017-4333795.

Earlier, a one-minute 34-second video went viral on Tiktok account with the handle ‘belladahliadelisha’ regarding an alleged kidnap at ??Jalan Zamrud Utama, Kajang today.