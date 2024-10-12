KUALA LUMPUR: The police fully support the Guidelines on Information and Network Security for the Communications and Multimedia Industry (INSG) introduced by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the guidelines were crucial to enhance information and network security as well as the durability of the communications and multimedia industry in the country.

He added that with the digital era becoming more advanced, cyber threats are becoming one of the major challenges that the country must face.

“Sophisticated communication and network systems require tighter protection to ensure the safety of information, not only for individuals but also for maintaining the country’s overall stability.

“That’s why the guidelines introduced by the MCMC is a vital move and one that should be lauded,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli said the measures set in the guidelines would raise awareness of the importance of data protection and privacy as well as reduce concerns towards the rising number of various cyber crimes.

He admitted that cooperation between the police, as the agency responsible for protecting public peace and safety, and other agencies, including the MCMC, was key to reducing the risks of cyber threats and preserving the safety of information related to the government and private sectors as well as the Malaysian community.

“Police will continue to support and closely cooperate with the MCMC to strengthen the nation’s information and network security.

“We will also continue to implement initiatives and training to ensure our team is always ready to face cyber threats that are becoming more complex,“ he said.

On Sunday (Dec 8), the MCMC introduced the INSG which served as a best-practices framework and is not mandatory at this point. It encourages the industry to use these best practices in their operations as part of their proactive measures to strengthen cybersecurity across the communications and multimedia industry.