Police investigate viral road rage incident in Klang, Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Police are investigating a viral road rage incident between two motorists at a traffic light junction along Persiaran Batu Nilam in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, last Thursday.

South Klang deputy police chief Superintendent Kamalariffin Aman Shah confirmed receiving a report from a 39-year-old man at 4.52 pm on the same day regarding the altercation that occurred at approximately 1.13 pm.

The complainant stated he was driving a Honda City and had stopped behind a Proton Gen 2 at the traffic light when the Proton suddenly reversed and collided with his vehicle’s front section.

A man and woman then exited their vehicle, leading to an argument in front of the complainant’s car before the Proton driver allegedly grabbed the complainant by the neck, resulting in a physical altercation until passersby intervened.

The complainant sustained minor injuries to his legs, hands, and neck and received treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the South Klang district police headquarters at 03-33762222 to assist investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing injury, which carries a penalty of up to one year’s imprisonment and a fine. – Bernama