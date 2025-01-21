JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have received three reports regarding a Facebook post deemed insulting to Islam, made by account owners Cecelia Yap Song KL and Harith Iskander.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar, in a statement today, said the police reports were lodged in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru Utara and Kluang.

“The Facebook post with a picture of a cup of ‘Ham Sap Kopi’ was uploaded three days ago by Harith Iskander.

“The post was later commented on by Cecelia Yap Song KL,” he said, adding that investigations are being done under Section 298 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Kumar also warned all parties against playing on the 3R (religion, royalty, race) sentiments on social media platforms as it could disrupt racial peace and harmony.

Earlier, the media reported that comedian Shahrol Shiro had lodged a police report against fellow comedian Harith Iskander, alleging the latter to have used religious sentiments as a joke on social media.

Last Saturday, Harith, 59, uploaded a photo of a menu featuring a beverage named ‘Ham Sap Kopi’ priced at RM5.50, which was believed to have been purchased from a food truck.

Harith allegedly captioned the post humorously, expressing confusion and claiming his faith was shaken by the drink due to the word ‘ham’ on the menu.