Police seize 30 motorcycles in crackdown on illegal street racing

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police seized 30 motorcycles during a joint operation against illegal street racing along Kilometre 131 to 135 of the North-South Expressway (northbound), targeting “mat rempit” activities.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the operation, which ran from 10 pm yesterday to 7 am today, involved the North Zone Highway Patrol Unit (EMPV), the Penang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), PLUS highway concessionaires, the Department of Environment (DoE), and the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

“During the operation, we checked 200 individuals and their motorcycles. As a result, 30 motorcycles were seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. Additionally, 90 summonses were issued for various traffic offences,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi added that the DoE issued four compounds to motorcycle owners for failing noise level tests, while five individuals were detained by AADK after testing positive for drugs.