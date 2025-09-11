Polity backs Malaysia’s first women peace security plan

PETALING JAYA: Think tank Polity has thrown its weight behind Malaysia’s inaugural National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), describing it as a crucial milestone in strengthening women’s roles in building sustainable peace and inclusive development.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development launched the WPS National Action Plan 2025-2030 on September 9, making Malaysia one of the few Southeast Asian nations to implement such comprehensive women-focused security framework.

ALSO READ: Malaysia unveils pioneering women’s peace and security blueprint

Polity executive chairperson Nurul Izzah Anwar (pic) said the plan demonstrates Malaysia’s serious commitment to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which calls for increased women’s participation in peace processes.

“This plan sends a clear message that women’s voices, leadership, and protection are central to building peace and safeguarding development,“ she said in a statement today.

The timing of Malaysia’s WPS plan comes amid growing regional security concerns. Recent deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, which claimed at least 43 lives, have highlighted the fragile nature of peace in Southeast Asia.

Polity noted that while women are often the first to experience the impact of conflicts, their crucial roles as peacebuilders, negotiators and community anchors remain largely unrecognised in mainstream security discussions.

“Beyond borders and armies, such conflicts tear apart communities and expose women and children to the greatest risks,“ the think tank observed.

The National Action Plan is built on four key pillars: Perspective, Prevention, Participation, and Protection. These pillars provide a structured approach to translate the WPS agenda into tangible outcomes that benefit ordinary citizens.

However, Polity emphasised that the real challenge lies in implementation, stressing that peacebuilding efforts cannot remain merely as policies on paper.

“It must be lived in households, neighbourhoods, and communities. That is how we future-proof our region against conflicts, crises, and the constant tests to our security,“ Nurul Izzah said.

To support the plan’s implementation, Polity will host the Southeast Asian Women’s Leadership Conference 2025: Women, Peace & Security on September 30.

The conference will feature prominent regional figures including Dwi Rubiyanti Kholifah, Prof Tan Sri Jemilah Mahmood, and Dr Amina Rasul-Bernardo, who is recognised among the 500 most influential Muslims globally.

Polity aims to popularise the National Action Plan across all communities, including persons with disabilities and people from diverse backgrounds, as well as displaced persons affected by conflicts.

The organisation believes that only through comprehensive engagement can women’s leadership effectively contribute to ending conflicts, managing crises, and preventing genocidal wars.

As current ASEAN chair, Malaysia is uniquely positioned to champion women’s roles in regional peace and security. The country’s historical experience as a peace broker adds credibility to its WPS initiatives.

The launch of the National Action Plan during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship sends a strong signal about the importance of gender-inclusive approaches to regional security challenges.

Polity describes itself as a public policy think tank conducting evidence-based research and policy development, while implementing grassroots interventions. The organisation focuses on socio-economic issues, social justice, technology and digital upskilling, and healthcare equity, particularly for women and youth.

ALSO READ: Nurul Izzah-headed think tank Polity kickstarts officially

“Peace must never be taken for granted. Women must always remain at the heart of the journey,“ Nurul Izzah concluded.