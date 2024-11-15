Post-mortem continues for woman found in freezer - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The post-mortem process for the body of a woman found in a freezer at a house in Taman OUG, after allegedly being murdered by her son, is still ongoing at the Forensics Centre of Universiti Malaya Medical Centre yesterday.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the suspect, an unemployed 53-year-old man, was still under medical observation.

“The post-mortem is taking time and has not yet concluded,” he said in a brief statement yesterday.

A team from the Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) was seen entering the scene - a double-storey residence in Taman OUG - at around 4 pm yesterday.

Police received information about the discovery of the woman’s body at 8.45 am on Tuesday after the suspect himself made a call to surrender, with the motive for his actions still under investigation.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa informed that the suspect, placed under remand for seven days until Nov 19, had no prior criminal record.

