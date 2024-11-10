Proposed acquisition of Kuwaiti F/A-18C/D Hornets aligned with RMAF plans

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed acquisition of 38 F/A-18C/D Hornet fighter jets from the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) is in line with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) plans.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the procurement of fighter jets is also appropriate as the aircraft have low flight hours.

“The acquisition of these fighter jets is appropriate. If you look at the aircraft, it only recorded between 2,000 to 3,000 flight hours compared to the 6,000 to 7,000 maximum flight hours,” he told reporters after the launch of Parajurit Broadband initiative and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Mohamed Khaled explained that the process of purchasing new fighter jets could take up to 10 years from the planning period until receiving the assets, and various aspects of discussion in terms of specifications, equipment, and cost are involved.

The minister said that the plan to buy the F/A-18C/D, or so-called “Legacy Hornet,“ belonging to the KAF began in 2018 when KAF ordered new F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and Eurofighter Typhoon jets to replace its F/A-18C/D fighters.

“We need to understand that there are various types of equipment in the fighter plane, the equipment does not come from one company, we have to make sure that it is suitable for our country, within our (financial) capabilities and that it is the latest,” he said.

If the proposed acquisition of KAF’s fighter jets is given the green light, he said it will serve as a “stop gap measure” when the Hawk 208/108 light fighter aircraft based in Labuan is decommissioned in 2027.

Previously, Mohamed Khaled had said that Kuwait gave a positive response regarding the acquisition of the F/A-18C/D fighter aircraft, and the two nations agreed to establish a special committee to start discussions and negotiations.

He said the committee, comprising military officers from the two countries, would study whether the prerequisites were met and then allow the purchase process to be carried out.

Meanwhile, on whether there is a need to bring back members of the Malaysian Battalion Team (MALBATT) 850-11 in Lebanon following the Israeli regime’s attack in the south of the country, Mohamed Khaled said the safety of Malaysian personnel serving under the United Nation’s flag in the embattled nation is always his priority.

He said the Ministry of Defence receives reports three to four times daily from the peacekeeper’s Joint Headquarters on the latest situation in Lebanon following the increased tension in the region.

“All patrol activities have ceased, and the members are instructed to be in their respective bunkers if not on duty. Any decision to bring them back will be made by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL),” he added.

Bernama previously reported that the Indonesian Foreign Minister confirmed that two of the country’s peacekeepers were injured by tank fire in an Israel Defence Force attack in southern Lebanon.