Pulau Indah Power Plant blueprint for smarter, cleaner energy

PORT KLANG: The Pulau Indah Power Plant serves as a blueprint for developing smarter and cleaner energy solutions through collaboration in Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated the project exemplifies cooperation between federal objectives and state implementation.

He emphasised that the initiative ensures transparent governance while building durable public-private partnerships.

“With the commissioning of the PIPP, we are not simply bringing new capacity online.”

“I strongly believe we are reinforcing Malaysia’s commitment to energy security and sustainable growth.”

Fadillah described the 1,200-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine plant as one of Malaysia’s most advanced and efficient generation assets.

He declared it a significant milestone reflecting the nation’s ambitious energy goals and adaptability in a rapidly evolving global environment.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Fadillah confirmed that Malaysia’s energy transition efforts are directed by the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

He expressed pride that the Pulau Indah Power Plant demonstrates this transition actively occurring.

“This is Phase 1 of NETR in motion-phasing down coal, boosting efficiency, and laying the foundation for a cleaner energy mix.”

The plant utilises sophisticated turbine technology to achieve lower emissions per megawatt of electricity generated.

This advancement prepares Malaysia for future expansion of solar, hydro, and hydrogen energy sources.

The project represents a joint venture with Korea Electric Power Corporation, marking Korea’s inaugural investment in a Malaysian power plant.

This participation underscores the robustness of Malaysia’s energy sector and the Selangor government’s operational effectiveness.

Fadillah encouraged Worldwide Holdings Berhad and other firms to continue investigating new opportunities in hydrogen and floating solar.

He also urged exploration of green power purchase agreements to further sustainability goals.

These collective initiatives will be vital for developing an energy ecosystem meeting global sustainability standards.

The Pulau Indah Power Plant is a 1,200 megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine facility situated in Pulau Indah.

It is owned and operated by Pulau Indah Power Plant Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between WHB and KEPCO.

The plant reached its commercial operation date on March 1 under a 21-year Power Purchase Agreement with Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Its development created more than 2,500 job opportunities throughout the construction and operational phases.

Built on a 60-acre reclaimed site near the Port Klang Free Zone, the project is listed under the First Selangor Plan.

It is officially classified as a High-Impact Project within the state’s development framework. – Bernama