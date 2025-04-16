PETALING JAYA: Leading home appliance and electronics company Haier Electrical Appliances Sdn Bhd (Haier) has donated RM40,000 to help pay for the hospital medical costs of victims of the gas pipeline explosion and fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility exco Ng Sze Han said the donation would be channelled to victims who really need help, with priority given to those still receiving treatment in hospital.

“We believe that medical costs are also burdening most of the victims and I, representing the state government, have discussed with Haier and they have agreed that the contribution will be used to pay for the victims’ medical costs.

“The distribution will be managed by Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Zone 16 councillor Lee Jen Uyin who is currently drawing up a visitation programme for each victim who is eligible to receive assistance,“ he told Bernama here today.

He was met after receiving the contribution on behalf of the state government, which was presented by Haier Malaysia managing director Fan Jing at a ceremony at the Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru Community Hall, Subang Jaya, near here today.

Meanwhile, Fan Jing said his company gave full trust to the state government and MBSJ to manage the distribution of donation to victims in need.

“I am sure the state government and MBSJ have complete data on each victim involved, so Haier will leave it to them to make decisions regarding the distribution of assistance according to need,“ he said.

On April 1, the country was rocked by a gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, which caused flames to rise 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, affecting 219 houses in the surrounding area.