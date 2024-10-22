PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the BRICS Outreach/BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct 24, 2024.

The minister said the national statement will address key issues for the Global South, including sustainable development, reforming the global governance system, and the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The BRICS Outreach/BRICS Plus Summit, with the theme of ‘BRICS and the Global South: Together Building a Better World’, follows the 16th BRICS Summit and brings together heads of state and government, as well as ministers from the nine BRICS member states, alongside representatives from 20 invited non-BRICS countries.

“This underscores Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to fostering global cooperation and dialogue.

“The working visit will also include bilateral engagements with counterparts from other invited nations on the sidelines of the summit,” Rafizi said in a statement today.

The minister said that through active engagement in this high-level BRICS Outreach/BRICS Plus summit, Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to deepening ties with BRICS nations and navigating the complexities of the global economic landscape with resilience.

“This visit serves as a strategic platform to not only explore Malaysia’s potential role within BRICS but also to champion economic cooperation, foster prosperity, and promote inclusive development for the Global South,” he added.

Rafizi will be accompanied to the summit by senior officials from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Global South is a term used to describe countries primarily located in Africa, Latin America, Asia and Oceania.

These countries are generally regarded as less economically developed than those in the Global North, which includes Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s intention to join BRICS to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on June 18.

