PUTRAJAYA: The religious practices of all faiths must be respected and should not be subjected to ridicule or mockery in any form, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general, Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said.

He said belittling or mocking the religious practices of others not only goes against Islamic teachings but can also spark tension and disrupt societal harmony.

Therefore, he urged all parties to always be mindful of religious sensitivities in Malaysia and to cultivate mutual understanding and tolerance.

“JAKIM reminds everyone to exercise caution in their actions and speech, avoid making statements or gestures that could offend the beliefs of others, and respect the freedom of religion as guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

“The principle of Islam as a mercy to all should serve as a guide to ensure that peace and unity are preserved in this country,” he said in a statement today.

A video circulating on social media today showed three radio hosts from an Astro-owned station allegedly mocking a religious ceremony during their segment.

The radio hosts have since apologised for their actions, which were deemed offensive to racial and religious sensitivities in the country.

Following the incident, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation.

