Remains of tour bus driver buried in Kempas

JOHOR BAHRU: The remains of tour bus driver Noorisnien Khamid, 56, who died in an accident involving five vehicles at KM204 of the northbound North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Melaka last night, was buried at the Kampung Maju Jaya Muslim Cemetery in Kempas, here at 5.30 pm.

Earlier, the hearse carrying the body of the deceased from the Melaka Hospital arrived at the Jamek Al Falah Mosque, Kampung Maju Jaya, here at 4.15 pm and the prayer was attended by about 100 people comprising family members and friends.

His eldest son, Mohamad Norzuhairi, 33, said he and his three younger siblings accept the fate of the their father’s sudden departure.

“It is indeed a divine provision, so we accept the departure of the harness even though we were surprised. My father is a quiet person but has a funny and firm nature.

“Even though we live far apart, we keep in touch regularly and the last time was via WhatsApp last Wednesday,“ he said when met by reporters at the cemetery.

Meanwhile, his second daughter Siti Norizyan, 30, said there were many individuals who informed her about the accident involving her father last night.

“I immediately contacted the police to find the truth, then contacted about three hospitals to find out the whereabouts of my father before finding out that my father’s body was at the Melaka Hospital forensics,“ she said.

Seven people, including five family members, were killed while 33 were injured in an accident at 8.45pm last night, involving a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at KM204 of the northbound PLUS Highway.

The victims who died were the driver and four passengers of the MPV as well as the driver of the bus and a passenger.

