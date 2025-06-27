Risda Carnival 2025 targets 10k visitors with 60 local delicacies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rasa Asli Desa Risda Carnival 2025 kicked off today, running until June 30, with organisers targeting over 10,000 visitors. The event features 28 entrepreneurs from 13 states presenting more than 60 types of local culinary delights.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Datuk Rubiah Wang highlighted the ministry’s support for rural entrepreneurs, particularly smallholders under the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).

“Programmes like this not only add value in terms of marketing and sales, but also provide a real space to strengthen brands, business matching and market network development for rural entrepreneurs,“ she said during the launch at Wangsa Walk.

Rubiah noted that many participating entrepreneurs earn between RM5,000 and RM10,000 monthly, with some already recording RM1,000 to RM2,000 in sales on the first day.

She expressed confidence in achieving the carnival’s RM200,000 sales target.

Themed ‘Rasa Tulen, Sentuhan Istimewa’ (Authentic Flavours, Special Touch), the event blends tradition with creativity, featuring dishes like kek lapis, rendang maman, and gulai temenung.

Noorazlina Saramali, a 32-year-old entrepreneur from Beaufort, Sabah, shared her enthusiasm for introducing Sabahan specialties like kelupis and kucong to urban visitors.

“Kelupis is glutinous rice cooked with coconut milk and steamed in the same way as kucong, but kucong has a peanut filling flavoured with shrimp. I want to introduce kelupis to the people of Kuala Lumpur because this food is rarely available here,“ she said.

Siti Hajar Husnan, 39, from Negeri Sembilan, brought Johor’s burasak and lepat loi, typically seasonal treats now available year-round thanks to retort processing.

“Actually, this is a seasonal food, but when we process it using the retort method, it can last up to a year and can be eaten anytime.

We also sell it online on Shopee and TikTok, good thing there is always demand,“ she said.

The carnival also features the RisSMart 24 brand stall by Risda Agri Food Sdn Bhd (RAFI), offering pastries, wagyu skewers, and tom yam bowls.

Additional activities include traditional cooking demos, a nostalgia-themed night showcase, and a kids’ beauty pageant.