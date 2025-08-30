Riuh Merdeka offers perfect National Day celebration venue for Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: The Riuh Merdeka programme provides an ideal setting for Malaysians to celebrate National Day 2025 in a relaxed atmosphere with their families.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed delight at the encouraging public response to the thirty hour non-stop event located at the Millennium Monument parking lot.

“I hope they can enjoy themselves with their families in a peaceful, relaxed, chilled environment by the lake and have a different experience as we celebrate National Day,“ he told reporters after visiting the venue.

Fahmi, who chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 Celebrations main committee, anticipates increased attendance leading up to the Merdeka Countdown featuring free live performances.

“We will also have fireworks, a lot of types of food as I can see, from Sarawak, from Negeri Sembilan, all sorts,“ he added.

The Communications Ministry organised Riuh Merdeka through MyCreative Ventures as part of National Day 2025 celebrations.

Riuh promotions and marketing manager Mohammed Falliq Mohammed Effendy said this first-time Putrajaya event enhances festival excitement.

Besides food and lifestyle stalls, visitors can participate in art workshops and watch free movie screenings while awaiting tomorrow’s parade.

“We hope people show up earlier to avoid traffic and make full use of the rest facilities at the event site,“ he advised.

This side event aims to foster patriotism through arts, culture and creativity while supporting creative industry players and local entrepreneurs.

The programme expects over twenty five thousand visitors with performances by Yuna, Misha Omar, Pop Shuvit, Alif Satar and The Locos, IamNeeta and Datuk Zainal Abidin. – Bernama