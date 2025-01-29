PETALING JAYA: Despite strict regulations and monitoring systems, river pollution remains a persistent issue in Malaysia, worsened by poor enforcement and a reactive approach by the authorities, according to Ecological Association of Malaysia president Prof Dr Ahmad Ismail.

He noted agencies often act only when problems arise, neglecting preventive measures such as maintaining buffer zones, monitoring effluents and addressing potential pollution sources during floods or system failures.

“The ongoing issue of river pollution highlights a significant gap between regulations and enforcement. There is insufficient coordination among government bodies and a lack of consistent, proactive measures to prevent pollution,” he said.

In December 2024, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad reported 25 rivers were categorised as polluted last year, with the Environment Department monitoring 672 rivers using 1,353 manual water quality stations.

However, Ahmad stressed that monitoring should extend beyond fixed stations to include potential pollution sources such as floods and effluent processing malfunctions.

“Comprehensive monitoring systems should ensure the security of rivers from contamination while considering critical factors like buffer zones, sensitive areas such as water intakes and habitats for wildlife like wetlands.”

He said identifying gaps in monitoring requires understanding the specific role of rivers within the community, including their ecological and human importance.

“Additionally, pollution caused by a single factory that disrupts water supply for millions should result in stricter penalties. Inter-agency collaboration is vital for long-term monitoring and enforcement, while education and public awareness are equally important,” he said.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia department of chemistry senior lecturer Dr Faizuan Abdullah highlighted the 2019 illegal chemical dumping at Johor’s Kim Kim River, which released toxic fumes affecting 6,000 people as a stark reminder of the need for preventive measures.

“While the Environmental Quality Act 1974 imposes penalties for pollution, these may not deter larger corporations that can absorb the costs. Increasing fines, mandating environmental remediation by polluters and imposing stricter jail sentences for repeat offenders could strengthen its effectiveness,” he said.

Faizuan noted common pollutants in Malaysian rivers include lead, cadmium, mercury from industrial sites, pesticides and herbicides from agriculture, industrial chemicals such as phenols and hydrocarbons, and untreated sewage contributing ammonia and pathogens.

He said these pollutants often stem from industrial discharge, agricultural runoff, urban stormwater and illegal waste dumping.

“Although Malaysia has established river monitoring systems, many rely on periodic sampling, which may not capture episodic events such as illegal discharges. Real-time monitoring systems, while available in some areas, are not widespread enough to provide comprehensive early warnings.”

Faizuan also pointed out that river pollution in Malaysia often falls below global standards, particularly in urban and industrial regions.

Many rivers are classified under lower water quality indices, rendering them unsuitable for drinking or recreational use.

“Smaller enterprises often lack the resources to invest in proper wastewater treatment facilities, while some larger industries may prioritise profit over environmental compliance, relying on weak regulatory oversight to avoid detection,” he said.

He added that the most critical environmental impact of increasing pollution levels in Malaysia’s rivers is the loss of biodiversity in freshwater ecosystems, with many species of fish, amphibians and aquatic plants being highly sensitive to pollution and cannot survive in degraded water quality.